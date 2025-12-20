Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Razlog
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Razlog, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Hotel 98 m² in Razlog, Bulgaria
Hotel 98 m²
Razlog, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious 3-room apartment in the well-maintained Terra…
$123,130
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
