Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Pomorie
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Pomorie, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
2 new single -family houses between pomory and Sarafovo. The exclusive Victoria Avenue East …
$1,369
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go