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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Plovdiv, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Plovdiv, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/13
Gerbera's new residential complex
$524
per month
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Plovdiv, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$489
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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