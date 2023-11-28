Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Pazardzik
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Pazardzik, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Investment with Bedrooms, with fridge in Koprivshtitsa, Bulgaria
Investment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Koprivshtitsa, Bulgaria
Cholakov House is a work of Renaissance architecture. The house was built before the liber…
€300,000
Realting.com
