Residential properties for sale in Pazardzik, Bulgaria

Pazardzhik
4
Velingrad
3
4 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Pazardzik, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Pazardzik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 445 m²
Bestay Property offers to your attention a family furnished house, with a top location in th…
€445,000
1 room apartment in Velingrad, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€30,600
1 room apartment in Velingrad, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€40,800
2 room apartment in Velingrad, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Velingrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€38,000
