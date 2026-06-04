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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
🔥 Hot offer for June - 600 euros! c-s "Arena 1", St. VlasFor rent a cozy 2-room apartment (1…
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