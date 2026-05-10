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Monthly rent of studios in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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4 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Prestigious location near the complex "Tarsis" is an ideal place for long-term living!📍 Loca…
$413
per month
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Prestigious location near the complex "Tarsis" is an ideal place for long-term living!📍 Loca…
$413
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Prestigious location near the complex "Tarsis" is an ideal place for long-term living!📍 Loca…
$354
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
Prestigious location near the complex "Tarsis" is an ideal place for long-term living!📍 Loca…
$354
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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