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Mansions with garage for sale in Bulgaria

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4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
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Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garden
with Mountain view
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