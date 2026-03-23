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Apartments for sale in Maglizh, Bulgaria

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6 properties total found
Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 110 m²
$215,085
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Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
$99,789
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Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 86 m²
Azur Aqua 2is a luxurious residential complex with breathtaking sea views, located in the gr…
$350,568
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OneOne
Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 41 m²
$48,257
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Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
$112,420
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Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
$186,102
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Nils OttNils Ott

Properties features in Maglizh, Bulgaria

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