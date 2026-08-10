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Apartments for sale in Kiten, Bulgaria

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7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34143762For sale is offered apartment with 1 bedroom on the second floor in a new complex…
$97,155
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Apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Area 36 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 34142756For sale, a studio on the ground floor with its own courtyard in a new complex, t…
$56,882
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1 bedroom apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 34143522For sale is offered apartment with 1 bedroom floor in a new complex, the second l…
$105,801
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34142988For sale is a studio on the third floor with sea views in a new complex, the seco…
$59,157
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Apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34143050For sale is a studio on the fourth floor in a new complex, the second line of the…
$62,343
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Apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34143032For sale is a studio on the fifth floor with sea views in a new complex, the seco…
$62,343
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Apartment in Kiten, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kiten, Bulgaria
Furnished studio on the first line of the sea in the picturesque resort town of Kiten, in an…
$67,799
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