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Hotels for sale in Kazanlak, Bulgaria

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Hotel in Kazanlak, Bulgaria
Hotel
Kazanlak, Bulgaria
Description of object: The Hotel Alisa is a modern wellness hotel in Pavel Banya, near Kazan…
$3,16M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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