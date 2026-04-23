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Villas for sale in Kavarna, Bulgaria

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bojurets, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bojurets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We offer you a unique, newly constructed villa built to the highest E…
$708,425
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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