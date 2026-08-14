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Houses for sale in Kavarna, Bulgaria

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Hadji Dimitar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Hadji Dimitar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Description of object: We offer a detached, fully renovated house for sale in the village of…
$114,225
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bojurets, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bojurets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We offer you a unique, newly constructed villa built to the highest E…
$708,425
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Rakovski, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Rakovski, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a house with 150 sq. m. of living area set on a plot of 1000 sq. m. of land. The…
$215,350
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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