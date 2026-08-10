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Houses for sale in Karnobat, Bulgaria

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5 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Karnobat, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Karnobat, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
$52,015
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2 bedroom house in Asparuhovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Asparuhovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated House with Large Plot — Village of Asparuhovo, 39 km from Burgas A charming one-st…
$52,486
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 bedroom house in Krumovo Gradishte, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Krumovo Gradishte, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Description of object: Krumovo Gradishte - Village Description Krumovo Gradishte is a quiet…
$135,781
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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House in Karnobat, Bulgaria
House
Karnobat, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
$26,586
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2 bedroom house in Ognen, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Ognen, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
#27095974 We offer a one-storey house in a beautiful area of the Burgas region, in the commu…
$27,348
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