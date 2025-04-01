Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gorna Oryahovitsa, Bulgaria

2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer you a three-room apartment in the Sunny Season complex in BYALA. The annual mainten…
$88,380
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a 3 room apartment with frontal sea views in the complex Silver Beach in Byala Bulg…
$143,118
1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
We present a nice two-room apartment in a closed complex in the city of Byala. The apartmen…
$70,098
1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
We offer you a 2 room apartment with an area of ​​around 98 square meters in the city of Bya…
$72,478
2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a 3-room apartment with sea view. The apartment is located in Byala Beach Resort an…
$113,369
