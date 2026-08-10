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Houses for sale in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is delighted to present this truly special property, offering two houses, a…
$50,667
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Pepelina, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pepelina, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this well-maintained countryside home, located in a pic…
$25,916
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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