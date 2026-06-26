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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
🏠We offer a short-term (from 10 days) or long-term (from 12 months - 350 euros / month) full…
$40
per night
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