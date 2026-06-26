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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer a stylish two-room apartment in picturesque Chernomorets, where the comfort of home…
$401
per month
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
This is a great choice for those looking for simple, clean and fully stocked accommodation a…
$401
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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