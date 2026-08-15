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Apartments for sale in Chepelare, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Chepelare, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chepelare, Bulgaria
Area 58 m²
ID 3873 The location of the Pamporovo resort was carefully selected, planned and developed …
$51,359
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Apartment in Chepelare, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chepelare, Bulgaria
Price on request
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Properties features in Chepelare, Bulgaria

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