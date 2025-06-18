Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Byala
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Byala, Bulgaria

1 BHK
8
2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a spacious, bright furnished three-room apartment WITH SEA VIEW in the Sunny Season…
$102,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Byala, Bulgaria

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go