  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Bolyarovo
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Bolyarovo, Bulgaria

Hotel 120 m² in Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 120 m²
Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Completely furnished and renovated house with 4 bedrooms in Bolyarovo…
$78,329
Hotel 120 m² in Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 120 m²
Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Massive two-story house with 6 rooms near Bolyarovo Price: 16,600 EU…
$18,622
