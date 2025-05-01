Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Boliarovo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Boliarovo, Bulgaria

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Strandzha, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Strandzha, Bulgaria
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
We offer unique real estate for sale with huge potential, located in the Winej Mountains, bu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Boliarovo, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go