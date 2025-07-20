Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Boliarovo, Bulgaria

4 properties total found
Apartment in Popovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Popovo, Bulgaria
Description of object: Land for sale in the village of Popovo, Yambol Region Area: 2145 m² …
$4,669
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Malko Sharkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Malko Sharkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Description of object: Newly built single-story house for sale in the village of Malko Shark…
$45,683
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Massive two-story house with 6 rooms near Bolyarovo Price: 16,600 EU…
$19,409
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom apartment
Bolyarovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Completely furnished and renovated house with 4 bedrooms in Bolyarovo…
$78,230
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Properties features in Boliarovo, Bulgaria

