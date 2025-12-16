Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Bankia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bankia, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bankia, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go