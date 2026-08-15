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Houses for sale in Bankia, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
3 room house in Bankya, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bankya, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
$267,403
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4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
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Properties features in Bankia, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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