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Villas for sale in Aytos, Bulgaria

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Aytos, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aytos, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 129 m²
Description of object: We present you a modern 3-room house in Aytos. It is located within w…
$239,797
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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