Monthly rent of penthouses in Aheloy, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
2-room apartment for long-term rental in the attic – Chateau Aheloy 2, Aheloy, Bulgaria We o…
$453
per month
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
