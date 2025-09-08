  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna
  4. Residential complex ASB Test

Residential complex ASB Test

Hrodna, Belarus
Price on request
;
Residential complex ASB Test
1
ID: 32678
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Belarus
  • State
    Hrodna Region
  • City
    Hrodna

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², USD 1,006
Apartment price, USD 70,397
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 150.0
Price per m², USD 9
Apartment price, USD 1,341

Location on the map

Hrodna, Belarus
Education
Healthcare

