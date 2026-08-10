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Apartments for sale in Vorarlberg, Austria

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6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Number of floors 7
Space LechApartment A0-14 Orientation: North East Investor Apartment in the Austrian Alps …
$1,01M
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5 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
5 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 5
Floor 5/9
Schröcken /Voralberg, Room LechApartment with real second residence in the Austrian Alps in …
$3,80M
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2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Space LechInvestor Apartment A1/15 Investor Apartment in the Austrian Alps in the Lech area…
$1,15M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Fantastic investor apartment in the Austrian Alps in the Lech area at an altitude of 1,495 m…
$606,675
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3 bedroom apartment in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
3 bedroom apartment
Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Tourist real estate in the Alps. High yield 5.2%What does « travel rental »?Unlike apartment…
$575,404
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2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 7
Fantastic investor apartment in the Austrian Alps in the Lech area at an altitude of 1,495 m…
$774,275
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