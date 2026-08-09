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Apartments for sale in Upper Austria, Austria

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8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Haid, Austria
2 room apartment
Haid, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
In Hyde, a 2-room apartment of about 52 m2 is offered for sale. The apartment is located in …
$198,540
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2 room apartment in St Florian am Inn, Austria
2 room apartment
St Florian am Inn, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Oberösterreich,ausdiskretenGründenwirddieAdressebeiAnfragekonkretangegeben(Umkreisvon25km)Ka…
$391,602
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3 room apartment in Altmunster, Austria
3 room apartment
Altmunster, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 4
For sale is a barrier-free apartment, 3 rooms, with a wonderful view of the majestic Traunst…
$405,361
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2 room apartment in St Florian am Inn, Austria
2 room apartment
St Florian am Inn, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Oberösterreich,ausdiskretenGründenwirddieAdressebeiAnfragekonkretangegeben(Umkreisvon25km)Ka…
$530,077
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2 room apartment in St Florian am Inn, Austria
2 room apartment
St Florian am Inn, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Oberösterreich,ausdiskretenGründenwirddieAdressebeiAnfragekonkretangegeben(Umkreisvon25km)Ka…
$398,715
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1 room apartment in Linz, Austria
1 room apartment
Linz, Austria
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
$227,130
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1 bedroom apartment in Aurolzmunster, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Aurolzmunster, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Buy your apartment in the  castle Living & Renting With this unique property you have …
$489,230
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1 bedroom apartment in Aurolzmunster, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Aurolzmunster, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Buy your apartment in the castle Living & Renting With this unique property you have t…
$361,425
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