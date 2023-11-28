Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Styria, Austria

9 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mariazell, Austria
2 room apartment
Mariazell, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€57,000
3 room apartment in Gleisdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gleisdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€298,500
Apartment in Grosswilfersdorf, Austria
Apartment
Grosswilfersdorf, Austria
€260,000
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The project is completed and ready to move in.& nbsp ; From the moment of registration of…
€457,681
4 room apartment in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room apartment
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
€271,399
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
General description: A residential complex and nbsp; With 7 apartments from 48 m2 to 122 m2 …
€348,591
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
General description:A residential project was built with 7 apartments ranging in size from 4…
€225,298
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex is being built near the center of Graz. Regardless of whether you …
€242,761
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Graz, Austria
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The beautiful 82 sqm apartment is located in the suburbs of Graz, Austria. The bright apartm…
€299,000
