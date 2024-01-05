Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

63 properties total found
Apartment in Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Apartment
Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Area 292 822 m²
A 29,282m ² large property is for sale in a very popular location directly in the Irenental.…
€2,00M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Voesendorf, Austria
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Voesendorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to Lower Austria! This exclusive apartment is located on the ground floor of a moder…
€550,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Apartment
Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Area 10 022 m²
A newly created approx. 1.002m ² large property in a very popular location directly in the I…
€398,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Apartment
Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Area 8 062 m²
A newly created 806m ² large property is for sale in a very popular location directly in the…
€319,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park you can choose yo…
€296,245
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Krems an der Donau, Austria
2 room apartment
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 7 562 m²
You have always had your own apartment with a balcony in the student city "Krems a.d. Danube…
€295,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€825,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€840,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€750,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€825,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€825,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€825,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€750,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gaaden, Austria
4 room apartment
Gaaden, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€860,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Schwechat, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Schwechat, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This is guaranteed to be the case with this apartment in the center of Schwechat. You will f…
€179,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Tresdorf, Austria
Apartment
Tresdorf, Austria
This building plot is located in 2111 Tresdorf in Lower Austria. It goes north and south and…
€495,000
Leave a request
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Felixdorf, Austria
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Felixdorf, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
€502,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park you can choose yo…
€308,298
Leave a request
Apartment in Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Apartment
Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Area 292 822 m²
€2,00M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Krems an der Donau, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Krems an der Donau, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
One of the 2 lifts takes you to the 112m2 apartment with a breathtaking view, over the entir…
€237,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€336,423
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Stockerau, Austria
4 room apartment
Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 852 m²
This exclusive unique piece is located on the barrier-free attic and offers almost neighborl…
€650,000
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
6 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Fontana GolfclubBeautiful villa in the Fountain! This charming house is located in a quiet …
€2,15M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
3 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 5
€592,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/5
€986,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Bruck an der Leitha, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Bruck an der Leitha, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Have you ever dreamed of living in a beautiful environment that offers various amenities and…
€245,000
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
HIGH VALUE 3 ROOM APARTMENT with LOGGIA This tasteful apartment, renovated using high-quali…
€298,600
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/5
€1,03M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park, you can choose …
€424,814
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park, you can choose …
€549,366
Leave a request

