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Apartments with garden for sale in Austria

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Vienna
99
Graz
23
Styria
28
Lower Austria
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 6
Very quiet, sunny, barrier-free, air-conditioned, low-energy - condominium with conservatory…
$1,02M
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Property types in Austria

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Austria

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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