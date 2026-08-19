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Apartments for sale in Graz, Austria

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24 properties total found
Apartment in Graz, Austria
Apartment
Graz, Austria
Area 131 m²
The business district is located in a busy location in Gries, Graz. Thanks to the high pass-…
$138,990
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2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Floor 4
The apartment is located in Körösiestraße in the popular Geidorf district. This location off…
$180,686
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2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Modern 2-room apartment in an excellent location.
$266,373
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 7
Life and investment in Austria is life and cooperation with an economically developed countr…
$110,355
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2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
$151,825
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1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Whatever crisis in the world Austria always remains an economically stable country! Graz is …
$119,460
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Apartment for sale as an investment with the right to reside.
$323,348
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1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
The apartment was completed in June 2018 and is in very good condition. Thanks to its orient…
$717,484
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2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new home in the beautiful city of Graz, the capital of Styria. This stunning…
$252,781
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2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex is being built near the center of Graz. Regardless of whether you …
$240,268
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2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Deluxe apartment in a prestigious location / Perfect layout / Ideal for families / Wonderful…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
3 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Absolutely safe! Real estate investment is the most reliable investment! Invest in your futu…
$308,540
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2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
$180,131
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1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Whatever crisis in the world Austria always remains an economically stable country! Graz is …
$125,399
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1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
To your attention Apartment on the 7th floor: Residential area 32.21 m Balcony 7.52 m Ver…
$160,831
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Apartment in Graz, Austria
Apartment
Graz, Austria
Area 785 m²
The residential complex is located in close proximity to Areos Park, the center of Athens, t…
$252,540
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3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Sun 3-room apartment with a kitchen near the center.
$264,067
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2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
This exclusive and high-quality renovated 3-room apartment with a large loggia is located on…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
General description: A residential complex and nbsp; With 7 apartments from 48 m2 to 122 m2 …
$348,533
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3 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
3 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The project is completed and ready to move in.  From the moment of registration of the tr…
$452,980
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1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment with a garden including a place in an underground garage without a commission in S…
$269,456
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3 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
3 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Reliable investment in your future! Graz is the second largest city in Austria after Vienna.…
$193,888
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1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
General description:A residential project was built with 7 apartments ranging in size from 4…
$225,261
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2 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Bright and spacious 3-room apartment in Gösting The apartment is located on the ground floor…
$252,775
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