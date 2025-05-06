Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Austria

Vienna
171
Graz
26
Styria
34
Lower Austria
29
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Graz, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment with a garden including a place in an underground garage without a commission in S…
$269,456
Penthouse in Scheifling, Austria
Penthouse
Scheifling, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This representative lifestyle penthouse apartment in a completely renovated and expanded res…
$771,600
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 303 m²
Floor 4/4
New exclusive penthouse with a roof terrace with panoramic views and a swimming pool, 19th d…
$2,58M
Apartment in Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
A beautiful apartment in an old building in the heart of Vienna Welcome to this exceptiona…
$1,80M
