Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Saranda
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Saranda, Albania

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in small touristic village in Saranda,Albania Villa is in first line with …
$954,944
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go