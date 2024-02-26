Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PAPAFINGO IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

🌊🏡 FOR SALE PAPAFINGO IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2

📐 Surface: 260 m2

📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora

📜 In the process of mortgage.

❗❗❗ The surface is currently organized into 4 apartments with typology 1 + 1, but offers full flexibility and can easily be converted into a single space.

📍 Located in a developed area, close to infrastructure and main services, which provides easy access to all city facilities.

🆕 The space is still under construction, totally new, giving you the opportunity to create the environment according to your wishes.

Other details:

🚪 10th floor residential

🧭 Orientation: all four aspects

🛗 Elevator

💰 Ideal for:

• Investment for rental apartments

• Conversion into a large family residence

• Use for small businesses or

Airbnb

🌞The property is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.

——————————————————————————

ℹFor more information or a visit to the property contact us

📲

—————————————————————