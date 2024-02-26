  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PAPAFINGO IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PAPAFINGO IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Price on request
ID: 25813
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Vlore

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

🌊🏡 FOR SALE PAPAFINGO IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2
📐 Surface: 260 m2
📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora
📜 In the process of mortgage.

❗❗❗ The surface is currently organized into 4 apartments with typology 1 + 1, but offers full flexibility and can easily be converted into a single space.

📍 Located in a developed area, close to infrastructure and main services, which provides easy access to all city facilities.

🆕 The space is still under construction, totally new, giving you the opportunity to create the environment according to your wishes.

Other details:
🚪 10th floor residential
🧭 Orientation: all four aspects
🛗 Elevator

💰 Ideal for:
• Investment for rental apartments
• Conversion into a large family residence
• Use for small businesses or
Airbnb

🌞The property is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.

——————————————————————————
ℹFor more information or a visit to the property contact us
📲
🌐 www.desrealestate.al
—————————————————————

Location on the map

Bashkia Vlore, Albania

