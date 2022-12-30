RealtyProTechnology

New building in Mersin, Mezitli
Two blocks on 14 floors
Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1
Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross
Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross
Started construction - 01/30/2023
End of construction - 12/30/2024
Distance to the sea - 1300 meters
Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros
Price 2 + 1 from 80,000 euros
50% first payment, installment 18 months
Agency Commission included
General characteristics:
Air conditioning
Gas heating
Thermal-resistant pumice used
Smart elevator system
Full cycle generator
Apartment Features:
Suspension ceiling
Kitchen headset with stone countertops
Wardrobe
Wardrobe in the dressing room
Bathroom cabinets
Steel outside door
Double glasses pvkh
Walls painted with waterproof paint
The bathrooms will have showers, a sink ceramic wall cover
1st class shower
Complex infrastructure:
Fitness room
Waterpark
BBQ area
Generator
Conversations
Two hammams
Two saunas
Security 24/7
Video surveillance
Walking paths
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Basketball court
Playground open
Bicycle Parking
New complex in Mersin, Teja
Located 600 meters from the sea
Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, commercial areas
Three blocks
Storeys 14
Area 1 + 1 - 62 m2 gross
Area 2 + 1 - 100 m2 gross
There are apartment layouts 2 + 1 100 m2 + terrace 76.5 m2
Suitable for obtaining a residence permit
Start of construction: 12/30/2022.
End of construction - 12/30/2024
Down payment 50%, installment plan before completion of construction
Apartments 1 + 1 from 73.000 euros
Apartments 2 + 1 from 98.000 euros
Common features:
Floor gas heating
Built-in furniture
Stone countertop in the kitchen
Air conditioning
Double double double-glazed windows PVC
Sun nodes in tiles
All plumbing of the 1st class
Floor in residential areas – laminate
Steel outside door
Suspension ceiling
Smart elevator system
Complex infrastructure:
Security, video surveillance
Parking
Generator
Hamam, sauna
Outdoor pools
Waterpark
Fitness room
Playground
Basketball court
BBQ area
Landscaping
