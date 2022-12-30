RealtyProTechnology

  1. Realting.com
пр-т Победителей, 7а
Real estate agency
English, Русский
realtyprotech.com
New buildings
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Mersin, Turkey
from € 83,000
75–138 m² 88 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Alioğlu inşaat
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turkey
from € 55,000
33–95 m² 210 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Alioğlu inşaat
New building in Mersin, Mezitli Two blocks on 14 floors Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross Started construction - 01/30/2023 End of construction - 12/30/2024 Distance to the sea - 1300 meters Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros Price 2 + 1 from 80,000 euros 50% first payment, installment 18 months Agency Commission included General characteristics: Air conditioning Gas heating Thermal-resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Full cycle generator Apartment Features: Suspension ceiling Kitchen headset with stone countertops Wardrobe Wardrobe in the dressing room Bathroom cabinets Steel outside door Double glasses pvkh Walls painted with waterproof paint The bathrooms will have showers, a sink ceramic wall cover 1st class shower Complex infrastructure: Fitness room Waterpark BBQ area Generator Conversations Two hammams Two saunas Security 24/7 Video surveillance Walking paths Outdoor pool Open parking Basketball court Playground open Bicycle Parking
Residential complex Euro Avsallar Residence
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 172,000
57–169 m² 27 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: KurtSafir
Euro Residence Avsallar is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and at the same time a private, delicate pastime. If you dream of living on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, this is a wonderful choice that embodies your dream into reality!
Residential complex CONCEPT
Mersin, Turkey
from € 73,000
90–150 m² 113 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Alioğlu inşaat
New complex in Mersin, Teja Located 600 meters from the sea Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, commercial areas Three blocks Storeys 14 Area 1 + 1 - 62 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 100 m2 gross There are apartment layouts 2 + 1 100 m2 + terrace 76.5 m2 Suitable for obtaining a residence permit Start of construction: 12/30/2022. End of construction - 12/30/2024 Down payment 50%, installment plan before completion of construction Apartments 1 + 1 from 73.000 euros Apartments 2 + 1 from 98.000 euros Common features: Floor gas heating Built-in furniture Stone countertop in the kitchen Air conditioning Double double double-glazed windows PVC Sun nodes in tiles All plumbing of the 1st class Floor in residential areas – laminate Steel outside door Suspension ceiling Smart elevator system Complex infrastructure: Security, video surveillance Parking Generator Hamam, sauna Outdoor pools Waterpark Fitness room Playground Basketball court BBQ area Landscaping
Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 132,000
47–153 m² 104 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: KurtSafir
MOSTAR RESIDENCE is a new, luxurious luxury project with an area of 9,000 m2. The residence consists of 3 blocks and 181 apartments and is located in the area of the famous sandy beaches - Avsallar.
Our agents in Belarus
boss_1@realting.com
rpt.vitali@gmail.com
950 properties
