  Avior Estate Group

Avior Estate Group

Turkey, Москва, Зеленый проспект, 52, к.2, кв 168
Avior Estate Group
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Portugues, Українська
HECHENES PROPERTY INVESTMENT
Vesta esteyt
Vesta Real Estate has been working in the real estate market for 10 years. Is it a lot or a little? Optimal! We are young and full of strength. At the same time, we have solid experience in the field of real estate and are ready to provide recommendations. Our principles remain unchanged from the first day of work • In the database - only verified proposals. Daily replenishment and adjustment • Security. We cooperate with large reliable developers and bona fide private investors • The interests of the client are paramount. We are looking for options for several dozen parameters • Transparency of work - the terms of cooperation are clearly spelled out in the contract • Long-term cooperation is our goal. We offer investment property management services At Vesta Real Estate, a well-coordinated team works on each project - realtors, lawyers, insurance agents, translators, investment project managers. We are in touch from the moment of applying to receiving documents for real estate.

Well Homes Gayrimenkul
We welcome you to the real estate website. Well Homes Gayrimenkul Agency Done to offer you a wide range of professional services in the field of real estate sales in. Mersin ( Turkey ), optimal prices and a large selection of objects in the primary and secondary markets – from luxury real estate to economy class apartments. We understand your goals and quickly select objects with a decent level of comfort and increase in investment.

 

The basic principle of our work – always act in the interests of the client. Our professionalism and experience, combined with Turkish hospitality, allow our customers to feel comfortable from the first minutes of treatment and further, at all stages of buying real estate and adaptation in Turkey. Turning to Well Homes Gayrimenkul specialists, you can be sure that you will be offered the best service, respect and care, and, of course, real estate that is optimally suited for your request

Keller Williams Platin
Keller Williams is an international real estate franchise company with more than 180,000 real estate agents, operating in 1000 offices across the globe. Founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams with the mission to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning and lives worth living for its associates, Keller Williams Realty has been among the fastest growing real estate franchises in the industry since its founding. More so than ever before, real estate professionals are turning to Keller Williams Realty for the education, coaching, technology, culture and wealth building opportunities that are redefining their potential and powering their careers toward new heights.
Coldwell Banker Karia
A franchise of Coldwell Banker Of Turkey, hire and For Sale property and Commercial property of 

