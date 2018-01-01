  1. Realting.com
  3. Austria Real GmbH

Austria, Vienna
Austria Real GmbH
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Website
www.austriareal.com
Company description

We are your reliable partner to offer you a custom-made approach in selection of profitable investment opportunities throughout Austria. What defines us as a company is our individualized and analytically well-versed solutions. We will form a picture of your residential or investment wishes and fulfill them.

For property sellers we develop a strategy on how to convey your property in the most efficient and profitable way. A creative mindset is the basic requirement for us. For example, we calculate which usage variant of your property will achieve the highest price (best-use principle). In this way, we have sold, among other things, a gas station to a supermarket chain or an apartment building with apartments and offices. In both cases we were able to achieve sales prices above the expectations of the client.

The hotel real estate is one of our greatest strengths, mostly because our managing director has completed her Master thesis in Oxford on hotel marketing and can provide excellent advice to our clients in this area. In addition to hotels, we focus on the mediation of care real estate including assisted living as well as high-end residential real estate and apartment buildings.

Good networks in Austria, our openness to other cultures and multilingualism of our team help us to understand the needs of our international customers and efficiently achieve their goals. We are pleased to make them happy by providing individual cross-national solutions.

Services

In addition to assisting with the rent, purchase, evaluation and/or sale of real estate properties, ranging from affordable und luxury apartments, houses, hotels, commercial and others, we also provide such services as:

Assistance in application for the appropriate visa, such as student / work or residence permit;

Translation and interpreting;

and other services that will help you settle in Austria 

Our agents in Austria
Vera Woschnagg
Vera Woschnagg
11 properties
Agencies nearby
1MMO KM OG, First Immo
Residential property 92 Сommercial property 4 Lands 1

Since 2012 we have been successfully mediating properties with comprehensive support in terms of renovation and development and convince with first-class customer service and passion for our work. Breaking new ground, setting new accents in order to exceed the expectations of our customers with great attention to detail - these are the demands we place on ourselves and our team. Because our goal is to offer the best possible service for owners and seekers.

Zelzer immobilien
Residential property 33 Lands 1
WHO ARE WE? Zelzer is a well-known real estate and financing company with headquarters in Graz and other locations in Vienna and Berlin. We have expertise in the brokerage of real estate and objects in the roof region and support you with advisory skills and Know-how in the successful sale or acquisition of your property. We also offer support with financing projects and find the right insurance product for you. In addition to the supporting and advisory activities that are essential for our customers, we as an online office are flexible in terms of time and location. As a young and dynamic company, we follow the trends and concentrate our service on each individual customer with the aim of ensuring the most positive customer experience possible.
Immotrading GmbH
Residential property 82 Сommercial property 7 Lands 1

ImmoTrading is a well-established Austrian company, a reliable partner in the residential real estate market. For a long time, the company has been successfully working with high-quality facilities in Austria, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates. Our clients and our partners are homeowners, individual and institutional investors who have been dealing with our company for more than 15 years. What distinguishes us is a thoughtful and comprehensive approach. Thanks to many years of experience in the European real estate market and a personal approach to each of our clients, we manage to provide high-quality services. Even the most demanding clients will be satisfied with the results of our work. The ImmoTrading team speaks Russian, English, German and Hungarian. We will be glad to support you in the process of buying or selling residential and commercial real estate in your native language!

Atlanta
Сommercial property 1 Lands 1

ROTH & SCHILD Is an international real estate agency and investment and construction company with a 30-year history. Our company deals with the whole spectrum of real estate transactions: buying and selling residential real estate (apartments, apartments, rooms, houses), renting residential real estate, selling land plots, buying and selling commercial real estate (offices, warehouses, industrial premises, sale of a ready-made business), lease of commercial real estate in the following countries: Austria, Spain, Germany, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, France, Czech Republic, Slovakia. The list of countries is constantly growing. We will help you find and buy real estate for you anywhere in Europe on the most favorable terms.

Our goal is the well-being of our clients.

Boerner Ihr Hausmakler GmbH
Residential property 94 Сommercial property 2 Lands 1

Since 2006, Boerner Ihr Hausmakler GmbH has been following up on the requests of numerous clients while taking care of their needs in the real estate sector. Thinking outside the box and being able to offer our clients the best real estate internationally is our main challenge. Our focus is on seaside real estate. We are especially pleased to be active in Venice and northern Italy, Turkey, the Canary Islands, and Barcelona, but we also partner with leading brokers in Saint Tropez, Paris, and New York. As a leading member of the Who's Who of Luxury Real Estate (LRE) organization, we work with some of the finest luxury brokers around the world. Comparing the quality of our services to the best of the best helps us move forward.

