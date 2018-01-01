Immotrading GmbH
ImmoTrading is a well-established Austrian company, a reliable partner in the residential real estate market. For a long time, the company has been successfully working with high-quality facilities in Austria, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates. Our clients and our partners are homeowners, individual and institutional investors who have been dealing with our company for more than 15 years.
What distinguishes us is a thoughtful and comprehensive approach. Thanks to many years of experience in the European real estate market and a personal approach to each of our clients, we manage to provide high-quality services. Even the most demanding clients will be satisfied with the results of our work. The ImmoTrading team speaks Russian, English, German and Hungarian. We will be glad to support you in the process of buying or selling residential and commercial real estate in your native language!