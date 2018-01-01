  1. Realting.com
ASN HOMES

Turkey, Antalya Konyaalti Liman mah 38 sok Antalya Evleri E blok d.6
ASN HOMES
Real estate agency
2012
English, Русский, Türkçe
www.asn.gen.tr
Our agents in Turkey
natali@asn.gen.tr
2 properties
Agencies nearby
Ünal İnşaat Antalya
10 properties

Our company has been operating in Antalya for 10 years. We are a real estate agency where you can always find the options that suit you. Our experienced and friendly staff will be happy advise you on any questions. Our two branches are located in Antalya, the Kepez and Doshamalty districts. Our agency will select the best real estate options for you in any area of Antalya. We have a large portfolio with objects for any budget.  You can view our portfolio on our website www.unalinsaatantalya.com.  For Ünal İnşaat Gayrimenkul, customer satisfaction is always in first place. You are accompanied by our experienced staff from the very beginning to the end of the transaction. Its founder, Ali Unal, was born in 1990 in the village of Tefenni Hasanpasha, Antalya, and graduated from the Faculty of Civil Engineers of the University in Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy

 

Target real estate investment
7 properties
Estate Target real estate investment immigration Co., Ltd. is a local real estate investment and immigration company in Turkey. It has cooperated with more than ten powerful real estate development companies for a long time to select dozens of real estate projects with real prices and high quality, and with great investment values all over Istanbul. We have a professional team of lawyers (including Chinese lawyers) who have successfully applied for naturalization for dozens of Chinese families. From the application of tax number, bank account opening, house selection, house purchase, real estate tax refund, application of naturalization, settlement service, housing custody and other services to provide you with the whole Chinese service. Solve all your worries.
Keller Williams Platin
1 property
Keller Williams is an international real estate franchise company with more than 180,000 real estate agents, operating in 1000 offices across the globe. Founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams with the mission to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning and lives worth living for its associates, Keller Williams Realty has been among the fastest growing real estate franchises in the industry since its founding. More so than ever before, real estate professionals are turning to Keller Williams Realty for the education, coaching, technology, culture and wealth building opportunities that are redefining their potential and powering their careers toward new heights.
Kinaci Property
19 properties

Kınaci Group Constructıon

We are a group of companies with 30 years of experience in the construction segment and real estate activity.

Until 2021, a large number of real estate objects were built and successfully sold. Kınaci Group has partnerships with leading Turkish construction companies in the implementation of their projects and joint construction.

The main task of our company is to constantly improve the quality of the services offered. We build our facilities ourselves, we are well versed in construction and building materials, therefore we boldly offer facilities, guaranteeing their quality. Thanks to an individual approach to each client, we have become one of the best construction companies and real estate agencies on the Antalya coast.

Our objects:

Happy Life Homes; Suite Residence; Marmara Residence; Orange Garden Residence; Dolce Vita Residence; Casa Bianca Residence, и еще много других красивых элитных проектов было построено нашей компанией.
eturkey

RoyalAdrasan JSC specializes in the selection, sale, and rental of Turkish residential and commercial real estate: from inexpensive apartments to luxury villas and huge plots of land. It has an amazing history: it was founded in Turkey by a native of the CIS, Sherikbek Akimov, in 2002, and in 2003 it opened its first branch in Moscow. Sherikbek came to Turkey in 1992 to study international tourism and hotel business and literally fell in love with this sunny, hospitable country. Although, as a foreigner, many things in his studies were more difficult for him than for fellow students, he graduated from one of the best Turkish universities with honors and began working in the real estate and hotel business, comprehending the nuances of his professional activity and making a career out of it. He approached the opening of his own business being a versatile professional who thoroughly knows the country, its laws, and the main features of various categories of real estate.

