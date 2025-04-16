Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Hampshire
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hampshire, United Kingdom

Winchester
3
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Discover your dream home in Fleet, where modern elegance meets tranquil countryside charm. T…
$675,863
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this stylish 2-bedroom apartment offering 918 sq ft of thoughtfully designed space.…
$675,863
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Step into sophistication with this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offering 918 sq ft of lux…
$662,110
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover the elegance of a prestigious collection of new apartments and houses in the heart …
$616,136
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Crookham Village, United Kingdom
4 bedroom apartment
Crookham Village, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Located in the heart of the beautiful Hampshire countryside, this collection of one to five-…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Hampshire

apartments

Properties features in Hampshire, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes