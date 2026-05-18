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Residence permit in United Kingdom

United Kingdom United Kingdom
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$35,000
;
Residence permit in United Kingdom
Residence permit
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About the Immigration Program

Residence permit for work (work visa) without providing a workplace.

Additional service: recruitment

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$35,000
Duration
Duration
1 months
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Residence permit in United Kingdom
United Kingdom United Kingdom
from
$35,000
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Global Talent Visa and Skilled Worker Residency in the UK
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Process duration from 2 months
Obtain a Talent Visa in just 3 weeks, permanent residency in 3 years, and the possibility of citizenship with comprehensive support from Immigrazio starting at €1990. Premium Package Media strategy and up to 5 articles. Residency in 3 Years Fast-track permanent UK residency. N…
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