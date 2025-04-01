Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Surrey, United Kingdom

Waverley
6
6 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Enjoy a beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence offering 850 sq ft of space wit…
$605,657
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 1,157 sq ft of thoughtfully designed space. With a No…
$807,494
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover a modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offering 1,296 sq ft of living space. This Sout…
$883,568
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 1,157 sq ft of space with a North-facing aspect and t…
$820,316
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Enjoy a spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with 1,244 sq ft of living space. Featuring a No…
$813,718
2 bedroom apartment in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Welcome to an exclusive neighbourhood in the heart of Cranleigh, Surrey. Offering a range of…
$554,313
