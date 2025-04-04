Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Woolwich, United Kingdom

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Blackheath Park, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Blackheath Park, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This 833 sq ft (77.4 m2) apartment is available for £705,000 and delivers a combination of l…
$881,577
1 bedroom apartment in Blackheath Park, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Blackheath Park, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Discover a prime riverside location along the River Thames in South East London, offering st…
$548,550
