Residential properties for sale in England, United Kingdom

London
45
47 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
The complex is located in Hackney, the most coveted area of London, where the city’s energy …
€1,52M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
€1,88M
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€1,43M
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Residential complex in the Hackney area. The area is a hot spot of culture and trade. It was…
€1,45M
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
The complex is located between the prestigious Marylebon district with its boutiques and fas…
€2,55M
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
The complex is located in the Hokston area, surrounded by independent galleries, trendy inte…
€1,24M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
The residential complex is located on the former northern section of the New Covent Garden F…
€1,15M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Apartment in a skyscraper near London City Airport, there is a Jubilee metro line, two Dockl…
€975,500
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
The hotel is located in the very center of East London, on the promenade of the Lee River. A…
€555,100
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Apartment in central western London, between Hyde Park and Wormwood Scrubbs Park. Westfield …
€873,300
1 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
The complex is in close proximity to central London, a 5-minute walk from Borough Metro Stat…
€895,500
4 room apartment with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 5
Area 359 m²
The most coveted embankment of London.The residential complex is located on the busy South B…
€18,91M
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Canary Worf — is a fantastic place that can be called home. A residential skyscraper combini…
€1,98M
1 room apartment with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Flickering towers rise on 68 floors. Amenities: 24-hour concierge services Quay Club Gym 20…
€1,08M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
€825,000
House in London, United Kingdom
House
London, United Kingdom
Area 1 448 m²
United Kingdom.London, Fulham Excellent mansion in the Fulham Shikarny mansion area in the e…
€27,23M
House with elevator, with sauna in London, United Kingdom
House with elevator, with sauna
London, United Kingdom
Area 1 492 m²
United Kingdom.London, Hampstead Chic Mansion in the prestigious Shikarny Mansion area of Ha…
€32,68M
House with basement, with sauna in London, United Kingdom
House with basement, with sauna
London, United Kingdom
Area 1 841 m²
United Kingdom.London, N2 Chic mansion next to the Shikarny Golf Club is an exclusive mansio…
€43,57M
House with elevator, with yard, with garden in London, United Kingdom
House with elevator, with yard, with garden
London, United Kingdom
Area 1 532 m²
United Kingdom.London, Mayfair Suite with the patio Awesome mansion in the historic center o…
€89,86M
9 room house with sauna in London, United Kingdom
9 room house with sauna
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 36
Area 2 508 m²
United Kingdom.London, N2 Awesome 1 hectare mansion One of London's most beautiful and expen…
€42,30M
House with elevator, with basement, with bath house in London, United Kingdom
House with elevator, with basement, with bath house
London, United Kingdom
Area 474 m²
United Kingdom.London, Belgravia Beautiful house in Belgrade Chic modern new home in the his…
€25,45M
House with elevator, with basement, with surveillance security system in London, United Kingdom
House with elevator, with basement, with surveillance security system
London, United Kingdom
Area 2 000 m²
United Kingdom.London Saint John's Wood Chic mansion next to Regent's park Chic mansion with…
€84,87M
Apartment with elevator, with yard in London, United Kingdom
Apartment with elevator, with yard
London, United Kingdom
Area 178 m²
Floor 7
United Kingdom.London, SWiE Penthouse near Buckingham Palace Dvochurovnevy penthouse in an e…
€8,95M
House with elevator in England, United Kingdom
House with elevator
England, United Kingdom
United Kingdom County Sarrey A chic mansion in Surrey, a stunningly beautiful mansion in the…
€13,34M
House in London, United Kingdom
House
London, United Kingdom
Area 381 m²
United Kingdom.London, SW3 Chic house near Harrods Chic house in the heart of Knightsbridge,…
€13,97M
House with elevator, with sauna in London, United Kingdom
House with elevator, with sauna
London, United Kingdom
Area 1 241 m²
United Kingdom.London, W2 Luxury House near Hyde Park One of the best offers in the historic…
€63,23M
Townhouse with elevator, with yard, with basement in London, United Kingdom
Townhouse with elevator, with yard, with basement
London, United Kingdom
Area 358 m²
United Kingdom.London, W1J, City of Westminster Townhouse with a Stunning Townhouse with a s…
€13,59M
3 room apartment with security in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment with security
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Stylish apartment in Knightsbridge Stylish apartment with a moder…
€5,25M
2 room apartment with security in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with security
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 6
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments with hotel service 5 ***** Apartments with an exclusiv…
€7,50M
3 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments in the modern complex Beautiful apartments in a modern…
€6,82M
