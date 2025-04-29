Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Manchester
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Manchester, United Kingdom

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Introducing the first-ever regional branded residences in the UK, blending luxurious private…
$992,838
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Manchester, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go