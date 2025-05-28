  1. Realting.com
Global Talent Visa and Skilled Worker Residency in the UK

Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
$5,698
Residence permit
About the Immigration Program

Obtain a Talent Visa in just 3 weeks, permanent residency in 3 years, and the possibility of citizenship with comprehensive support from Immigrazio starting at €1990.

Premium Package

Media strategy and up to 5 articles.

Residency in 3 Years

Fast-track permanent UK residency.

No Job Offer Needed

Flexibility to work or start a business freely.

from 2 months
from
$5,698
Applicant requirements

  • Age 18 or over

  • Recognition as a leader or emerging leader in:

    • Academia or research

    • Digital technology

    • Arts and culture

  • Endorsement from an approved body or prestigious award

