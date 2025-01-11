Apartment in a new building Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Park Views in Sunningdale, Berkshire

This stylish 2-bedroom apartment offers luxury living in the heart of Sunningdale, Berkshire. Spanning 1,004 sq.ft. (93 sq.m.), the apartment is designed to offer both comfort and style, featuring a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area that opens out onto a private terrace with uninterrupted views of the historic parkland.

The kitchen is thoughtfully designed with shaker-style cabinetry, Siemens integrated appliances, and wood-effect flooring laid in a herringbone pattern. The master bedroom includes fitted wardrobes with shaker doors and a stylish en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom also benefits from fitted wardrobes, and the family bathroom features elegant porcelain wall tiling, a fluted glass vanity, and heated towel rails for added comfort.

This property is set within beautifully landscaped grounds with water features, tranquil gardens, play areas, and cycle routes. The development includes allocated parking spaces with provisions for future EV charging, making it perfect for modern, sustainable living.

Ideally located just 10 miles from Heathrow and 27 miles from central London, the property offers a peaceful retreat with convenient access to both the countryside and the city. Sunningdale Park is a truly special place, combining historic charm with contemporary design, and is perfect for those looking for a blend of comfort, luxury, and convenience.