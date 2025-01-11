  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Sunningdale
  4. Apartment in a new building Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Park Views in Sunningdale, Berkshire

Apartment in a new building Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Park Views in Sunningdale, Berkshire

Sunningdale, United Kingdom
from
$1,21M
BTC
14.3979414
ETH
754.6576661
USDT
1 196 743.1545957
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25745
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Kingdom
  • State
    England
  • Region
    Berkshire
  • Village
    Sunningdale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

This stylish 2-bedroom apartment offers luxury living in the heart of Sunningdale, Berkshire. Spanning 1,004 sq.ft. (93 sq.m.), the apartment is designed to offer both comfort and style, featuring a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area that opens out onto a private terrace with uninterrupted views of the historic parkland.

The kitchen is thoughtfully designed with shaker-style cabinetry, Siemens integrated appliances, and wood-effect flooring laid in a herringbone pattern. The master bedroom includes fitted wardrobes with shaker doors and a stylish en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom also benefits from fitted wardrobes, and the family bathroom features elegant porcelain wall tiling, a fluted glass vanity, and heated towel rails for added comfort.

This property is set within beautifully landscaped grounds with water features, tranquil gardens, play areas, and cycle routes. The development includes allocated parking spaces with provisions for future EV charging, making it perfect for modern, sustainable living.

Ideally located just 10 miles from Heathrow and 27 miles from central London, the property offers a peaceful retreat with convenient access to both the countryside and the city. Sunningdale Park is a truly special place, combining historic charm with contemporary design, and is perfect for those looking for a blend of comfort, luxury, and convenience.

Location on the map

Sunningdale, United Kingdom

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Park Views in Sunningdale, Berkshire
Sunningdale, United Kingdom
from
$1,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in United Kingdom were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Kingdom
UK Entry Requirements 2025: Everything You Need to Know About ETA System
11.01.2025
UK Entry Requirements 2025: Everything You Need to Know About ETA System
Kate Middleton's Wealth: Net Worth and Property Holdings
09.01.2025
Kate Middleton's Wealth: Net Worth and Property Holdings
How an Artist Got a Talent Visa to the UK
05.09.2024
How an Artist Got a Talent Visa to the UK
There are no reasons for the market to revive yet. Analysis and trends of the UK property market. Analytics from REALTING
27.11.2023
There are no reasons for the market to revive yet. Analysis and trends of the UK property market. Analytics from REALTING
For the first time in a decade, UK property prices are falling. Why?
22.11.2023
For the first time in a decade, UK property prices are falling. Why?
Americans are buying real estate in Scotland. They are interested in castles, estates, and houses with golf courses
15.09.2023
Americans are buying real estate in Scotland. They are interested in castles, estates, and houses with golf courses
Luxury housing in London is becoming unaffordable, even for the rich. Sellers are forced to reduce prices
21.08.2023
Luxury housing in London is becoming unaffordable, even for the rich. Sellers are forced to reduce prices
What will the consequences be? Britain raises key interest rate to 5% 
23.06.2023
What will the consequences be? Britain raises key interest rate to 5% 
Show all publications